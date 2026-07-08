"Uncle Sam"

Today I was able to be a passenger, along with Ken, in our new-to-us Ford Explorer as our friend, Jason, drove us to Plains, Montana so I could photograph 25+ fire hydrants that had been painted by various artists in celebration of America's 250th birthday. A very helpful map with the title each artist had given their work led us all over the community! I think I managed to photograph all but three of the 29 fire hydrants. For the rest of the month I'll be posting my favorites! ☺️



Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!