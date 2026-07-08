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"Uncle Sam" by bjywamer
Photo 1723

"Uncle Sam"

Today I was able to be a passenger, along with Ken, in our new-to-us Ford Explorer as our friend, Jason, drove us to Plains, Montana so I could photograph 25+ fire hydrants that had been painted by various artists in celebration of America's 250th birthday. A very helpful map with the title each artist had given their work led us all over the community! I think I managed to photograph all but three of the 29 fire hydrants. For the rest of the month I'll be posting my favorites! ☺️

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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gloria jones ace
Good one!
July 9th, 2026  
Heather ace
How wonderful that Jason drove you and Ken to Plains, Montana for this! A true friend! And what a great project! I'm glad you managed to photograph so many of them, Barb! Love this one! Fav
July 9th, 2026  
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