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"Pride and Joy" by bjywamer
Photo 1724

"Pride and Joy"

I think I have titled this one correctly... We had actually missed seeing the one just before "Uncle Sam" and backtracked to this one. All were numbered and titled on the map we were using. #1 was never painted. "Uncle Sam" was #3. So, this one should have been #2. Many of the subsequent ones are readily identifiable by their titles and we tried to photograph them in order of their appearance on the map. Some were obviously freshly painted and a few appeared a bit faded. Those I will probably skip posting...

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
472% complete

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Heather ace
Nice!
July 9th, 2026  
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