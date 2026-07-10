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Previous
Photo 1725
"Stars" by Lakoda Aultman
Fire hydrant #4 on the Plains Patriotic Fire Hydrant Tour. I like the bold colors on this one!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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NIKON D5600
Taken
8th July 2026 9:37am
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4th of july
Marj
ace
This is a favorite of your series. The bold colors really make the theme pop
July 11th, 2026
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