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"Stars" by Lakoda Aultman by bjywamer
Photo 1725

"Stars" by Lakoda Aultman

Fire hydrant #4 on the Plains Patriotic Fire Hydrant Tour. I like the bold colors on this one!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Marj ace
This is a favorite of your series. The bold colors really make the theme pop
July 11th, 2026  
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