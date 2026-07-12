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Untitled... by bjywamer
Photo 1727

Untitled...

I'll just call this one "1776", since the map have it no title.

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are highly appreciated!
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
473% complete

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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great and looks patriotic.
July 12th, 2026  
Beverley ace
a colourful delight...
July 12th, 2026  
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