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"Guns and Hoses" by Sage Doble by bjywamer
Photo 1728

"Guns and Hoses" by Sage Doble

Haven't figured out why this one was titled as it was. But at least it's nice and bright in patriotic colors!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Marj ace
Another fun art piece
July 13th, 2026  
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