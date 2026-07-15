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"Anchors Aweigh, Logan" by David Williams by bjywamer
Photo 1730

"Anchors Aweigh, Logan" by David Williams

I think this one was my absolute favorite from the Plains Patriotic Fire Hydrant Tour. Just love the little smile! Didn't realize until posting this that the title had a boy's name (Logan) in it...

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Peter Dulis ace
Cute
July 15th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
July 15th, 2026  
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