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"Patriot Yell" by Steve Eberhardt by bjywamer
Photo 1731

"Patriot Yell" by Steve Eberhardt

#11 out of 29 in the Plains Patriotic Fire Hydrant Tour.

Thanks for every visit, comment and favs. All most appreciated!
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
474% complete

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carol white ace
Nice find and capture
July 16th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Amazing find…
July 16th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice one!
July 16th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Boy, how many are there, simply amazing
July 16th, 2026  
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