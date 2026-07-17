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"Rockets Red Glare" by Rita Roethlisberger by bjywamer
Photo 1732

"Rockets Red Glare" by Rita Roethlisberger

Skipping ahead a bit on the Plains Patriotic Fire Hydrant Tour to one of the nicer pieces of street art...

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Beverley ace
Wonderful street art…
July 17th, 2026  
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