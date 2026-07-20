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"1776" by Alida Feiro by bjywamer
Photo 1735

"1776" by Alida Feiro

#20 in the Plains Patriotic Fire Hydrant Tour. I have skipped two of these because one was so much like many others and the next one is somewhat blurry. I like how bright the colors are on this one...

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are highly appreciated!
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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