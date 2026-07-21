Previous
"Let Freedom Ring" by Ilene Paulsen by bjywamer
Photo 1736

"Let Freedom Ring" by Ilene Paulsen

#23 in the Plains Patriotic Fire Hydrant Tour. Coming down the the last few worth posting.

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs! All are so appreciated!
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
475% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
They truly are amazing… 🤩
July 21st, 2026  
Jennifer ace
so cool
July 21st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact