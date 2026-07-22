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Photo 1737
"Give Me Some Red, White, And Blue"
#24 in the Plains Patriotic Fire Hydrant Tour. Painted by Steve Eberhardt
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are so appreciated!
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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8th July 2026 10:05am
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