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"Give Me Some Red, White, And Blue" by bjywamer
Photo 1737

"Give Me Some Red, White, And Blue"

#24 in the Plains Patriotic Fire Hydrant Tour. Painted by Steve Eberhardt

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are so appreciated!
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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