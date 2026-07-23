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Previous
Photo 1738
Just A Teasel "Teaser"...
This was the only non-animal photo I took today while at the Bison Range. Watch for a number of wildlife photos over the next several days! ☺️
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
23rd July 2026 9:41am
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