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Just A Teasel "Teaser"... by bjywamer
Photo 1738

Just A Teasel "Teaser"...

This was the only non-animal photo I took today while at the Bison Range. Watch for a number of wildlife photos over the next several days! ☺️

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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