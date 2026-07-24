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Photo 1739
"Big Daddy" Bison
I think this would be an appropriate name for this bull bison. We saw quite a few very large bulls but this one really stood out from my many photos!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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365
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NIKON D5600
Taken
23rd July 2026 8:00am
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"bison range"
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