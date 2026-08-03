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Fiery Sunrise by bjywamer
Photo 1742

Fiery Sunrise

I was really happy to have seen this this morning! To my eye the sun appeared as red as can be! I'm fairly sure that the many fires burning here in and near western Montana are the reason the sight was so dramatic. It's just a shame that those fires are so destructive!

Please pray for the people of Spokane, Washington who are suffering such a devastating fire that 30% of the metro population are under evacuation orders!! The last I heard, over 600 structures have been lost. So sad! Thankfully, though, no loss of life this far!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are so very appreciated!
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
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