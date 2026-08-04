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Previous
Photo 1743
Evening Visitor
I really haven't seen many hummingbirds at our feeder this year, so was pleased when this one returned repeatedly over the course of about ten minutes.
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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1
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365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
4th August 2026 8:46pm
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birds
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backyard
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summer
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hummingbirds
Diane
ace
Magical! Love the light and the motion.
August 5th, 2026
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