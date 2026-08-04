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Evening Visitor by bjywamer
Photo 1743

Evening Visitor

I really haven't seen many hummingbirds at our feeder this year, so was pleased when this one returned repeatedly over the course of about ten minutes.

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Diane ace
Magical! Love the light and the motion.
August 5th, 2026  
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