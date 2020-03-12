Previous
Mystery Car and Driver by bjywamer
Mystery Car and Driver

Another capture from outside the Miracle of America Museum in Polson, Montana. Anyone know what kind of car this is? I like its rusty look and its mystery driver! lol
Barb

@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
