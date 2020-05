Hens and Peacock

These birds were in a pen behind Bev's Bloomers nursery that we visited. My husband had seen the peacock with its tail feathers spread and told me I should walk back there to see if could get a photo. this was the best I could get. I think the pea hen is behind him. There were quite a variety of chickens also in the pen. I would have never seen them at all if my husband hadn't been wandering around while I shopped for bedding flowers inside the hothouse. Glad I had him along! :-)