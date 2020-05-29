Previous
My New Petunias
My New Petunias

I loved these cinnamon-colored petunias when I saw them at the nursery last week and had to have them! :-) Petunias are not normally my favorite flower, but these really caught my eye! Planted them in an old child-size wagon bed.
