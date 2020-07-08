Sign up
Slow Fade...
Hate to see the end of this summer's blooms on this lovely rose. :-( Only a bud or two left. Where is the summer vanishing away to?
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
summer
,
roses
,
buds
,
blossoms
