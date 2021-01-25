Sign up
106 / 365
Self-Explanatory...
Took a drive to Plains, Montana today and saw this fire truck parked at one of our stops.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
2
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
Tags
trucks
,
vehicles
bkb in the city
Nice shot
January 25th, 2021
Barb
ace
@bkbinthecity
Thanks for stopping by and taking the time to comment!
January 25th, 2021
