114 / 365
Sitting Idle...
These railroad cars have been sitting idle for a long time along a road we frequently travel.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
1654
photos
57
followers
81
following
Tags
railroad
,
mountains
,
trains
,
montana
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love the way you’ve made them almost blend into the hillside. Great shot.
February 27th, 2021
Barb
ace
@ljmanning
Thank you!
February 27th, 2021
Samantha
ace
The cars are a great leading line to the mountains behind them.
February 27th, 2021
