139 / 365
High On The Shed Roof
I sometimes wonder if a bird's feet are insulated from the intense heat that can build up on a hot, metal roof...
27th May 2021
27th May 21
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
Album
Extras #1
Tags
birds
doves
