Logan, Age 9 by bjywamer
Logan, Age 9

Our youngest grandson is currently into photo-bombing. This time he didn't have to do that as he saw I had the camera pointed in his direction. LOL
28th May 2021 28th May 21

Barb

@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
