Lazin' In The Sunshine by bjywamer
153 / 365

Lazin' In The Sunshine

Trapper is a very high-energy dog and is usually running around the yard and "whooping" at anything and at nothing. LOL So, this sight is rare!
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Barb

