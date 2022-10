Bison Range Coyote

This is my first photo ever of a coyote. I had seen one run across the road in front of us earlier but he was gone in a flash. As we returned back the road towards the entrance of the Range, Ken saw this fellow off to our left. He very kindly stood still long enough (VERY unusual for a coyote!) for me to snap this photo. It was a fruitful photography day at the Bison Range, for sure!