Bison In The Mist by bjywamer
184 / 365

Bison In The Mist

When we got into the higher elevations on the Bison Range it was foggy and lightly snowing. I liked this image of a bull bison walking down the hill in front of us.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 24th, 2022  
Barb ace
@bkbinthecity Thank you!
October 24th, 2022  
