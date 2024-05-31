Previous
My Favorite Peony by bjywamer
My Favorite Peony

I bought myself this peony the first year we were in our home, not knowing that there were peonies in many places around the foundation. They are red, though, and I prefer this one. :-) Just filling some gaps. No need to comment!
Barb

@bjywamer
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful peony! Sounds like it was still the right choice to purchase this one even though you had some in your yard afterall.
June 6th, 2024  
