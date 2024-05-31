Sign up
211 / 365
My Favorite Peony
I bought myself this peony the first year we were in our home, not knowing that there were peonies in many places around the foundation. They are red, though, and I prefer this one. :-) Just filling some gaps. No need to comment!
31st May 2024
31st May 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful peony! Sounds like it was still the right choice to purchase this one even though you had some in your yard afterall.
June 6th, 2024
