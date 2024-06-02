Previous
Papa And Mama Sparrow by bjywamer
213 / 365

Papa And Mama Sparrow

Ken built this apartment-style birdhouse a few years back. It is huge and sits atop our shed. I know at least one of the "apartments" are occupied. Here's the evidence! LOL Just filling some gaps. No need to comment!
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise