Previous
218 / 365
Bath Time
Trapper wasn't thrilled to get his bath but he smells way better and is so shiny! LOL BTW, outside temperature was quite warm, so you don't need to feel sorry for this sad-looking pup. :-)
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very much appreciated!
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
animals
,
pets
,
dogs
,
baths
Joan Robillard
ace
How long before he found something to roll in?
June 10th, 2024
Heather
ace
I bet that water felt good, given the hot temperature. At least Trapper isn't giving any resistance.
June 10th, 2024
