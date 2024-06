Chainsaw Carving Competition

On Saturday we went to Ronan to view the annual chainsaw carving competition. This is our friend, Julie, who is amazingly gifted in all kinds of crafts. I have two bears she has carved. One is a black bear sitting in a canoe holding a paddle. :-) Julie also knits, paints, and does flower arranging for weddings. :-) This piece she is carving is part of the competition and would have been auctioned off Sunday.



