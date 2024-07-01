Sign up
Previous
221 / 365
The Heavens Declare...
Psalm 19:1 "The heavens declare the glory of God, and the sky proclaims the work of His hands." Yes, indeed!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
1
2
Tags
sky
,
silhouettes
,
cloudscape
Heather
ace
Another stunning cloud capture with great light! Fav
July 2nd, 2024
