Sad Sunflower

I think this sunflower looks sad...maybe because the only butterfly it is ever visited by is the wooden one behind it on the wall of our shed. I have recently learned that there is a Butterfly House in Missoula and hope to visit it for some photo ops when this knee of mine (which has lately acted up) is in good shape again. Meanwhile, I guess this butterfly will have to do...



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!