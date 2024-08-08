Previous
Tree Bark by bjywamer
239 / 365

Tree Bark

For those of you who love tree bark textures... Knee acting up again, so pulling from recent photos never posted.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
65% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice texture
August 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise