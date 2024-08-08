Sign up
Previous
239 / 365
Tree Bark
For those of you who love tree bark textures... Knee acting up again, so pulling from recent photos never posted.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
1
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3424
photos
74
followers
98
following
65% complete
239
4
1
1
Extras #1
trees
,
textures
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice texture
August 8th, 2024
