I was hoping it would unfurl a bit more fully for me but this was the best it got! Some info about the seal..."Central to the design is Great Falls, a distinctive landmark that has become a tourist attraction. The plow and crossed pick and shovel symbolize agriculture and the mining industry; the latter is also referred to in the state motto, “Oro y plata” (“Gold and silver”), which appears on a ribbon in the seal."If still curious: https://www.britannica.com/topic/flag-of-Montana Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very appreciated!