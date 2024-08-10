Sign up
241 / 365
Full Building From Yesterday's Cropped Window...
For any who are curious about the whole building...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
10th August 2024
Tags
buildings
,
abandoned
,
structures
,
westhered
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this old building
August 10th, 2024
Heather
ace
Great textures with the wood siding and the peeling roof shingles! Nice colour tones too! I always wonder what stories vacant buildings could tell :-) Fav
August 10th, 2024
Barb
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Me, too, Heather! I especially want to explore old barns whenever I see one. But reality is that I have never had that chance! 😋
August 10th, 2024
