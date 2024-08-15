Previous
Lunch Stop by bjywamer
Lunch Stop

Pretty tasty combo of two crunchy tacos, tater tots, and a medium drink for only $6.59. Ate in the truck so I could listen to a Christian radio station. Interestingly, the guest that was speaking was an evangelist from the UK. Humorous guy!
