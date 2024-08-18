Sign up
Previous
246 / 365
Personalized Wind Chimes
Ken recently made these for a dear friend of ours. Knee went out again (!); so, compelled to pull from my photo archives for awhile.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
0
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Extras #1
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
11th August 2024 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crafts
