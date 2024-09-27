Sign up
Is It A Moth?
I don't normally take photos of bugs; but, as we were parked alongside a back road recently, I looked down outside my window and saw this moth (?). Of course, had to try for a photo!
Many thanks for your visits. comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
