Previous
A Local Pond by bjywamer
267 / 365

A Local Pond

We pass this pond at least once a week. Don't know if it has a name... Sometimes there are ducks on it, although usually at a distance. I like it for its scenic value!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
73% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
A pretty scene! I like how you can track the life of the pond over time. Very cool, Barb! Fav
November 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise