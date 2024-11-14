Bison Range

We hadn't been to the Bison Range for awhile, so decided to drive a short distance into it before we had to head into town. We spent about an hour there but didn't see much wildlife. This was the only bison we saw up close. There were a few others that were too far away for a photo.Some whitetail deer were the only other wildlife we saw. It's always a great place for some scenic shots. So check out my other albums to see a sample of what we saw on our brief jaunt. :-)



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs.

All are always so appreciated!