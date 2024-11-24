Previous
Tumbledown Building by bjywamer
270 / 365

Tumbledown Building

This is a building we see in the distance on our drives to church on Sunday mornings. I like how the fence sort of leads down to it! You can see how foggy it was in this direction. Happy Ken stopped to let me grab this photo!
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Barb

