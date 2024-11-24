Sign up
270 / 365
Tumbledown Building
This is a building we see in the distance on our drives to church on Sunday mornings. I like how the fence sort of leads down to it! You can see how foggy it was in this direction. Happy Ken stopped to let me grab this photo!
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
1
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3703
photos
77
followers
99
following
73% complete
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
1352
982
545
1353
1354
983
546
270
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Extras #1
Tags
buildings
,
fog
,
abandoned
Annie-Sue
ace
less sound than The Corner!!
November 25th, 2024
