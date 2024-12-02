Sign up
271 / 365
Ronan Clock And Bell Tower
Christmas decorations have started to appear in Ronan where we go once a week for Physical Therapy and oftentimes, for grocery shopping.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
christmas
,
towers
,
bells
,
clocks
haskar
ace
Very nice belfry
December 3rd, 2024
