Cheery Pathway Lights by bjywamer
275 / 365

Cheery Pathway Lights

Seen at our son's home yesterday when we popped by to share some pizza and wish all a Happy New Year.

31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
KV ace
Nice lights… Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2025  
Heather ace
A great pov for this shot, Barb! I love the line of coloured lights! Yes, cheery! Fav
January 1st, 2025  
