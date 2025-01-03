Previous
Snowdrops On Windscreens... by bjywamer
276 / 365

Snowdrops On Windscreens...

While waiting for Ken to emerge from his PT appointment I entertained myself with photos through our truck windows. Lol

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Wow it looks chilly and bleak.
January 4th, 2025  
Barb ace
@onewing Wasn't too cold, actually! But the dampness can seep through your clothes in a hurry!
January 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact