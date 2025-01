Dixon Night Life

Pretty non-existent! LOL Actually happy it's so quiet in our tiny community. With two bars, it could be a very different story! This bar sits directly behind our home. The nearer building on the left in the photo is the Mercantile. It has had several different owners in our seven years here and is only open on weekends. Supposed to have pretty tasty baked goods... Maybe we'll try it out one day!



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!