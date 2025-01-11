Sign up
Previous
278 / 365
Two More Whitetail Doe
It was a red-letter day for seeing deer yesterday. Couldn't resist taking a good number of photos. It's nice when they are curious enough to stand still and look my way like this! :-)
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
animals
,
wildlife
,
deer
,
montana
