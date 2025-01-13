Sign up
280 / 365
Frosty Teasel
It's cold here at the moment. Nighttime lows are predicted into the single digits for the next few days. I am not a cold weather lover but It does make for some nice frosty photos, though.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
Tags
winter
,
cold
,
frost
