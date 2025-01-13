Previous
Frosty Teasel by bjywamer
280 / 365

Frosty Teasel

It's cold here at the moment. Nighttime lows are predicted into the single digits for the next few days. I am not a cold weather lover but It does make for some nice frosty photos, though.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
76% complete

