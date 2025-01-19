Previous
Christmas Tree ICM #2 by bjywamer
284 / 365

Christmas Tree ICM #2

No more Christmas photos will be forthcoming but wanted to post the other ICM I took using our tree as my subject.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
77% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
January 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact