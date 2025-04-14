Previous
Edited Audrey... by bjywamer
287 / 365

Edited Audrey...

@casablanca is this better, as per your suggestions? ☺️
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
78% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Delightful portrait
April 14th, 2025  
Barb ace
@ziggy77 Thank you, Jo! @casablanca had suggested that I might lighten up it a bit. Original post is in My Other Favs today....
April 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact