287 / 365
Edited Audrey...
@casablanca
is this better, as per your suggestions? ☺️
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
Barb
@bjywamer
people
girls
audrey
~*~ Jo ~*~
Delightful portrait
April 14th, 2025
Barb
@ziggy77
Thank you, Jo!
@casablanca
had suggested that I might lighten up it a bit. Original post is in My Other Favs today....
April 14th, 2025
