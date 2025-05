Above Flathead Lake...

Only a small portion of the amazing distant views of Polson, Flathead Lake, and the mountains beyond from The Retreat where my friend, Martha, is living now. The dining area in The Retreat has two large, picture windows overlooking Flathead Lake and the town of Polson. If I were living there I'm sure I would get little done besides enjoying that view hour after hour!



